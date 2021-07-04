Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment: Registration For 46 Positions Rescheduled To July 8

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) recruitment recently opened a recruitment drive for 46 positions. The recruitment process was scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 4, which has now been rescheduled to July 8, 2021. Last date to apply for the same is July 23, 2021. “Candidates (Other than Management Trainees) should forward their duly-filled-in applications along with all mandatory documents by Registered / Speed Post on or before 31.07.2021,” the recruiting organization has informed candidates about BDL recruitment 2021.

BDL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

General Manager (HR)-1 vacancy

Deputy General Manager (New Projects)-3 vacancy

Medical Officer-2 vacancy

Asst. Manager (Safety)-3 vacancy

Management Trainee (Electronics)- 12 vacancy

Management Trainee (Mechanical)-9 vacancy

Management Trainee (Electrical)-3 vacancy

Management Trainee (Civil)-3 vacancy

Management Trainee (Computer Science)-2 vacancy

Management Trainee (Optics)- 1 vacancy

Management Trainee (Business Development)-1 vacancy

Management Trainee (Finance)-3 vacancy

Management Trainee (HR)-3 vacancy

Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment: Reservation

General Manager- UR

Deputy general manager- UR- 2 and SC-1

Other positions (Medical officer, assistant managers, and MTs)- UR 20, OBC- 13, SC-2, ST-3, and EWS- 4

4% Reservation for PwBD.

Out of these 04, 02 for Blindness and low vision, 01 for Deaf and hard of hearing & 01 for Locomotors disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy

Application fee

Candidates who wish to apply for these positions will be charged. Application fee of Rs. 500/- is to be paid online through SBI e-pay (by Debit Card / Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI, etc). However, candidates belonging to SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Employees are exempted from payment of application fee.

BDL recruitment 2021: Selection process

General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (New Projects), Medical Officer & Asst. Manager (Safety) will be selected on the basis of interview.

Others will be selected on the basis of a computer-based written test and interview.

How to apply

Click here to read instructions and details while applying

Go to http://bdl-india.in and go to careers, click on BDL notification

Registration Slip will be generated, save it on to the local system for future reference

Note down the registration number and take a print of the Registration Slip

Candidates (except Management Trainees) should download the ‘Bio-data Proforma’ (Annexure-I) from the website and fill it up.

Forward the Application along with all mandatory documents by Registered / Speed post to the address - “SM, C-HR (TA&CP), Bharat Dynamics Limited, Corporate Office, Plot No. 38-39, TSFC Building (Near ICICI Towers), Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana-500032” so as to reach here latest by 31.07.2021.

About BDL

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise, was incorporated under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India in the year 1970. A pioneer in the manufacture of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, today, BDL has evolved as a conglomerate, manufacturing ATGMs of later generations, Strategic Weapons, Launchers, Underwater Weapons, Decoys and Test Equipments. BDL is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles Systems and other sophisticated equipments vital for the Defence of the Country and is amongst a few Industries in the World having capabilities to produce State of the Art Guided Weapons Systems. The customers of the Organization are all three wings of the Armed Forces, Government of India.