BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 40 Supervisor Trainee Posts; Know Details

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has invited online applications for the post of Supervisor Trainee. The online application process has begun on April 5th, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is April 26th, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before the last date, i.e. April 26th, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the online exam. The tentative date for that exam is expected to be May 23rd, 2021.

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has published a notification inviting applicants for recruitment to the post of:

Supervisor Trainee in Finance - 40 Posts

UR - 25 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 10 Posts

SC - 2 Posts

ST- 1 Posts

Important Dates for BHEL supervisor recruitment

Educational qualifications: An applicant must hold a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) to be eligible for the above-mentioned vacancies.

Selection Process for BHEL jobs 2021: The selection exam for BHEL recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Exam. This means that the exam will be through an online mode.

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Applicants who have passed class10th/High School exam from a recognized Board and have an ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University can apply for BHEL apprenticeship recruitment. Students who have passed ITI course as private candidates are not eligible for the apprenticeship engagement. Candidates belonging to EWS and OBC categories must have passed ITI with at least 60% marks. SC and ST category candidates should have passed ITI with a minimum of 55% marks. The lower and upper age limit for the unreserved category is 14 and 27 years, respectively. Relaxation of the age limit for reserved category candidates will also be provided.

How to apply for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website - bhelbpl.co.in

Go to 'Recruitment' Section

Click on 'Current Openings' tab

A new page will open

Click on ITI/ Trade Apprentice Recruitment tab

Click on 'Advertisement' to read the official notification

After you have read the notification, register yourself and login to apply

Fill in the required details/information and submit

Direct link to apply online for BHEL Recruitment 2021

