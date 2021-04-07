BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 40 Supervisor Trainee Posts; Know Details

Quick links:
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has invited online applications for the post of Supervisor Trainee. The online application process has begun on April 5th, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is April 26th, 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before the last date, i.e. April 26th, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the online exam. The tentative date for that exam is expected to be May 23rd, 2021.
Last Date for Submitting Documents - 26 April 2021
BHEL Supervisor Trainee Exam Date - 23 May 2021
Educational qualifications: An applicant must hold a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) to be eligible for the above-mentioned vacancies.
Selection Process for BHEL jobs 2021: The selection exam for BHEL recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Exam. This means that the exam will be through an online mode.
Applicants who have passed class10th/High School exam from a recognized Board and have an ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University can apply for BHEL apprenticeship recruitment. Students who have passed ITI course as private candidates are not eligible for the apprenticeship engagement. Candidates belonging to EWS and OBC categories must have passed ITI with at least 60% marks. SC and ST category candidates should have passed ITI with a minimum of 55% marks. The lower and upper age limit for the unreserved category is 14 and 27 years, respectively. Relaxation of the age limit for reserved category candidates will also be provided.