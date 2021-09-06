Last Updated:

BHU Admission 2021: Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Courses Ends Today; Check Details

BHU Admission 2021: The last day to apply for both UET and PET exams is September 6, 2021. Here are the steps that interested candidates will have to follow.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BHU

IMAGE: PTI


BHU Admission 2021: The Banaras Hindu University will close down the admission process on September 6, 2021. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to BHU should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. Interested candidates are hereby informed that they will have to appear for PET 2021 exams or UET 2021 exams. It is to be noted that the UET 2021 stands for Undergraduate Entrance Test, and PET stands for Postgraduate Entrance Test. For more information, candidates should visit the official website on bheut.nta.nic.in. Both the exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA. 

BHU UET exam is conducted for admission of candidates to various Undergraduate courses. Some of the courses are Bachelors of Arts, B.Com, B.Sc. Courses also include vocational and professional courses such as B.Ed, Bachelor of Vocation in Medical Lab Technology, and Bachelor of Vocations in Computer Applications. Both the entrance exams will be MCQ-based. The exam duration will be 120 minutes. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in CBT mode. However, due to administrative and logical reasons, NTA may decide to hold it in hybrid mode. Candidates must go through the detailed Information Bulletin for BHU UET 2021 before applying. 

BHU Admission 2021: Important Dates

  • The registration process was started on August 14, 2021
  • The last date to apply for both UET and PET is September 6, 2021, till 11:50 pm
  • The last date to submit the examination fee is September 7, 2021, till 11:50 pm
  • The application correction window will open on September 8, 2021
  • The application correction window will be closed on September 12, 2021

Interested candidates should visit the official website bheut.nta.nic.in and register for the respective UET exam or PET exam. After the registration, candidates should fill the application form and keep a copy of it. BHU PET exam is conducted for admission of candidates to various Postgraduate courses. Some of the Postgraduate courses include M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Geology, M.A. in English, French, Political Science, and others. It also includes professional and special courses such as Masters of Computer Application, M.Sc in Forensic Science, and others. 

How to Apply

  • Go to the official website and register for online registration using Email ID and Mobile No.
  • Candidates should further note down system generated application number
  • Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number
  • Upload legible scanned images of: (i) a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb – 200Kb) either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background; (ii) candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb).
  • Pay the prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI / Wallet and keep proof of fee paid for future reference
READ | Students' agitation continues, Visva-Bharati suspends admission process temporarily
READ | DU Admission 2021: More than 2.29 lakh CBSE students register for UG courses; check here
READ | Tamil Nadu's DMK govt proposes bill to eliminate NEET for admission to medical colleges
READ | DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 ends today; check how to apply here
READ | St Stephen's College Admission: First cut-off list out, highest for BA Economics at 99.5%
Tags: BHU, BHU Admission, UET
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND