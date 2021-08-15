BHU Admission 2021: Registration For UET, PET 2021 Begins On Bhuet.nta.nic.in

BHU Admission 2021: The National Testing Agency has started registration for various courses at Banaras Hindu University. Interested students will have to go through BHU UET, PET 2021 (Undergraduate Entrance Test and Postgraduate Entrance Test). The registration process has started on August 14, 2021. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the last date to apply for BHU Admission 2021 is September 6, 2021.

Official notice reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in BHU Entrance Test-2021 may apply online on the website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for BHU Entrance Test-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by the University for a desired Programme. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."

Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply. The application process for admission to Diploma / Certificate programmes during the academic session 2021-22 would commence from 14.08.2021 on the BHU’s Website (www.bhuonline.in). For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.