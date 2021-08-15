Last Updated:

BHU Admission 2021: Registration For UET, PET 2021 Begins On Bhuet.nta.nic.in

BHU Admission 2021: National Testing Agency has started registration for UET, PET 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before Sept 6, 2021.

BHU Admission 2021

BHU Admission 2021: The National Testing Agency has started registration for various courses at Banaras Hindu University. Interested students will have to go through BHU UET, PET 2021 (Undergraduate Entrance Test and Postgraduate Entrance Test). The registration process has started on August 14, 2021. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the last date to apply for BHU Admission 2021 is September 6, 2021.

BHU Admission 2021: Important Dates 

  • The registration for submission of the application form has been started on August 14, 2021.    
  • The last date to submit the application form is September 6, 2021 (11:50 pm)
  • The last date to pay the fee for BHU Admission 2021 is September 7, 2021 (11:50 pm)
  • Admit card release and exam date has not been announced yet.
  • Candidates are advised to fill the form within the deadline so as to avoid last-minute problems.

BHU Admission 2021: Steps to Apply

  • Interested candidates should visit the Banaras Hindu University official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, the candidate should click on 'Registration of BHU (UET) 2021' or 'Registration for BHU (PET) 2021'
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill the application form.
  • Candidates will have to upload the required documents.
  • They will have to pay the application fee and click on submit option.
  • Candidates are advised to take screenshot or download and print a copy of the submitted form.

BHU Admission 2021: Paper Pattern

Official notice reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in BHU Entrance Test-2021 may apply online on the website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for BHU Entrance Test-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by the University for a desired Programme. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."

Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply. The application process for admission to Diploma / Certificate programmes during the academic session 2021-22 would commence from 14.08.2021 on the BHU’s Website (www.bhuonline.in). For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

