BHU Admit Card 2020 Likely To Release Today For PET & UET Exams, See Steps To Download

Banaras Hindu University, also known as BHU, will soon be conducting its online examination according to reports. Located in UP, it is one of the largest universities in Asia. BHU UET & PET 2020 Admit Card is expected to be available on the official site of Banaras Hindu University today.

Candidates who have applied for the BHU entrance test for 2020 can check the official website at bhuonline.in. The Banaras Hindu University is slated to conduct the first phase of the Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from this August 24th to August 31st.

BHU is expected to releases the time table of the second phase of exams along with releasing the admit cards for the first phase exams today. The first phase of entrance exams would be conducted for admission into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses. The second phase exams are slated for admission into courses like BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology, Shastri Hons and B. Voc as well.

ALSO READ| IDO Admit Card 2019 Download: How To Check Roll Numbers For WBPSC IDO Written Exam Result?

How to download the BHU UET 2020 Admit card

Visit the official site of BHU: bhuonline.in

Then the candidates must click on a link that says BHU UET 2020, BHU PET 2020 Admit Card.

After this step, a tab will appear where the candidate must enter his or her credentials, which include his/ her name and the registration number received during the initial stages of application.

Then one must click on the ‘Search’ button.

After this, the desired Admit Card for May 2020 exam will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click on the options tab that says “download admit card “.

A PDF format of the admit card will appear in from on the candidate.

Take a print out of the BHU UET or PET admit card 2020 for future purposes.

Screenshot of the BHU website

ALSO READ| NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2020: New Timetable Released For 10th, 12th Standard Students

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate Entrance Test each year for various undergraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU. The exam, which takes place at a University level, has several seats to offer each year. BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc.

ALSO READ| NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card Released Today, Here's How To Download From Official Website

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Released At 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock