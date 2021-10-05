Last Updated:

BHU Admit Card 2021 For Rescheduled UG Entrance Test To Be Released Today

BHU Admit Card 2021 for the entrance test is scheduled to be released today. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to download their tickets.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BHU Admit Card 2021

Image: Shutterstock


BHU entrance exam update: National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the BHU Admit Card 2021 shortly. The hall ticket which will be released is for rescheduled BHU UG entrance test 2021. BHU had earlier rescheduled the exam and now it will be conducted on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 8 am and will continue till 10 am and the second shift will be conducted between 12:30 pm and 3 pm. All those students who have applied for BHU UET 2021 exam and will be taking the exam tomorrow can download their admit cards today. The official website is on which hall ticket will be released is bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that the hall ticket which will be released today by National Testing Agency is a very important document. Candidates should not forget to carry the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download the admit card.

BHU UET exams: How to download admit card

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University & National Testing Agency, bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the BHU UET admit card 2021 link
  • Candidates will then have to enter their application number, date of birth, security pin and other details to log in
  • Post filling the details, candidates will have to click on ‘Submit’
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should make sure to cross-check the details and download the same
  • Candidates should also take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall.

The courses for which the exam has been rescheduled are B.Sc Agriculture, B.Ed Mathematics or Statistics, B. Ed Special Education, B.Ed Humanities and Social Sciences and B. Ed. Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities. In case of any issue in downloading the admit card candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk. The helpdesk can be reached out at 011 40759000 or write at bhu@nta.ac.in. 

