BHU Announces UG And PG Open Book Exam Schedule, Check Exam Dates Here

Banaras Hindu University has released the schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams today. BHU situated in Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold open book exams online for University students. Dean, Institute of Science of BHU took to twitter to announce BHU OBE Schedule. He has uploaded pictures of office order.

BHU undergraduate exam date

BHU has released notification where venue of examinations have been mentioned. Venue for exams are BHU Main Campus, Arya Mahila PG College, Vasanta College for Women, DAV PG college, VKM and Mahila Mahavidyalava. Timing for exams will be 11 am to 3.30 pm. Exams will be held from 10th July to 27th July 2021. Details are available on the link given below.

The Programme of B.A./ BSc. (Hons.) Semester-VI Examinations 2020-21 is attached for your information.

BHU postgraduate exam date

As per the date sheet, M.Sc in chemistry semester II examination is scheduled in July. Exam os different subjects will be held between 13th to 24th July 2021. Subjects include Analytical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, physical chemistry and chemical bonding. Details are available on the link given below

Department of Geophysics has released the date and time of the Masters examinations. Exams of these two subjects of this course will be held on 10th and 12th July 2021. The timing is from 11 am to 3.30 pm. Exams will be conducted for Remote sensing and GIS and Physical Oceanography and Marine Geophysics.

BHU at the end of each order has written a note that candidates are advised to ascertain the dates of examination in the respective papers in which they are scheduled to appear. Students are advised to contact the examination controller incase they face any issue. Programme is tentative and subject to minor changes.

