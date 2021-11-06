BHU Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today; Here's All You Need To Know

National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of Banaras Hindu University entrance test recently released the BHU Answer Key 2021. The last day to raise objections on the answer key that was released on November 3 was November 5, 2021. In a recent development, NTA has announced that the last date to raise objections is November 6, 2021. Candidates can raise objections if they want to till 7 pm on Saturday. All those candidates who had appeared in UG and PG entrance exams can check answer keys and their response sheets on the official website of BHU UET, bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must know that NTA National Testing Agency will be releasing the results along with the final answer key by the end of next week. This year, more than 2 lakh candidates had appeared for BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 examinations. The entrance exams were conducted offline in various exam centres across the country. The official notice reads,

"Extension of dates for display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03.11.2021, regarding the display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021, this is to hereby inform that the last date for the display of Question Paper with Recorded Responses and submission of Answer Key Challenge has been extended from 05 November 2021 to 06 November 2021."

BHU Answer Key 2021: Revised Dates

Answer key that is provisional in nature has been released on November 3, 2021

Earlier the last date to raise objections was November 5, 2021

Now the last date to raise objections is November 6, 2021 (7 pm)

Candidates can pay the fee for raising objections till November 6 till 11:50 pm

Candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 200 per question to raise their objections. NTA will not entertain objections raised through any other mode apart from online. The official notice suggests, “For any queries or clarifications, please call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.” Candidates must keep checking the official website to get the latest updates on BHU Answer Key 2021.