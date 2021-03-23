BHU Campus Shut, Varsity Asks Students In Hostels To Return Home As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Monday decided to suspend the offline classes in the wake of COVID-19. A meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof.Rakesh Bhatnagar on Monday where the situation of teaching-learning was reviewed, in wake of rising cases of COVID- 19 positive students in the hostels and an increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in BHU Hospital. The varsity has decided to begin the Holi holidays from March 23 onwards.

BHU Campus Closed, Hostel students asked to return home

As the state has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the university has decided to conduct the semester exam in online mode, if the situation demands. Students are also advised to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes with their books and study materials, the official notice reads. The online classes will continue for now. Moreover, the university administration has ordered not to hold any 'Holi Milan Samaroh' on the campus or hostels. However, the university offices and faculty members will continue their duties as usual.

"It has been decided that Holi Holidays for students shall commence from 23rd March 2021. The offline classes will remain suspended till further notice. All the classes will be held in online mode only as per the schedule till further notice. In wake of rising COVID-19 cases, it is feared that the situation may worsen in the coming days, hence, students are encouraged to leave the hostels by taking their books and study material and continue their studies through online classes. The situation will be reviewed in the first week of April 2021 and students, their parents/guardians will be informed through the BHU website and press/media. University offices/ faculty members shall continue their duties as usual," reads the official tweets of BHU.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.