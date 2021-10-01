BHU Entrance Test 2021 Rescheduled: Check UET, PET Dates & More Details

BHU Entrance Test 2021: In a major development, the Banaras Hindu University has revised the dates for the BHU Entrance Test 2021. According to the latest notice issued by the National Testing Agency, NTA, the BHU Entrance Test 2021 will now start on October 6, 2021. All the information related to the BHU Entrance Test 2021 is available on this website, check the official notice here - BHU Entrance Test 2021 Schedule.

According to an official notice issued by the NTA, it read, "NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the test papers of BHU entrance test2021 are clashing with some major examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule some test papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021". Meanwhile, the testing conducting agency also said that, "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in".

NTA BHU entrance exam date: BHU UET 2021 Date | BHU PET 2021 Date

Exam Old Date New Date B.Sc Ag./B.Sc. Ag. RGSC October 3, 2021 October 6, 2021 B.Ed- Mathematics September 29, 2021 October 6, 2021 B.Ed Special Education V I & H I (Mathematics) September 29, 2021 October 6, 2021 B.Ed Humanities and Social Sciences September 29, 2021 October 6, 2021 B.Ed Special Education (Social Sciences and Humanities) September 29, 2021 October 6, 2021

BHU Entrance Test 2021 | Admit card | More details

There has been no announcement for the release of the admit card, but the fresh admit card for the NTA BHU entrance exam is expected to be declared soon. The new admit card will contain all the details related to the examination, including the revised time, date, and exam centers. For more information on the NTA, BHU entrance exam date, candidates can visit the official website of the college or NTA.

