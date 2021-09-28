BHU Entrance Test 2021:NTA Releases Notice On Test Paper Codes Of UET, PET

BHU Entrance Test 2021: The entrance examination at Banaras Hindu University has started today, September 28, 2021, for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The National Testing Agency, which is responsible for conducting the exam, released an official statement regarding the BHU UET 2021/BHU PET 2021 Test Paper Codes. Candidates can get all the information related to the BHU Entrance Test 2021 here on this website. They can also visit the official website to know about the announcements and updates.

According to an official notice issued by the NTA, the examination authority has observed that many candidates are unaware of the BHU UET 2021/BHU PET 2021 Test Paper Code, for the convenience of the students, NTA has released the test paper code. It must be noted that there will be a unique test paper code except for the common test papers for some academic courses. Meanwhile, those candidates who have applied for more than one course that falls under the umbrella of Common Test Papers must note that their test code will be available on the admit card.

NTA BHU Entrance Test: Official Notice | More details

According to the official statement issued by NTA, it read, "There will be a unique test paper code for each course except for the common test papers for certain courses. The mapped list of courses with common test paper codes is mentioned in Annexure I. In case a candidate has applied for more than one course which is covered under a common entrance test, he/she will get the test code for the common entrance test on his/her to admit card. For more information, candidates may refer to Chapter-4 (Details of Examinations) of the Information Bulletin for the BHU Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET)".

If a candidate has applied for more than one subject, then they are requested to check their applied course codes with the mapped list of test paper codes for complete clarity and act accordingly, said the official notification. Meanwhile, if candidates face any problems regarding the examination or admit card download, then they can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or they can write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in. It is recommended to visiting the official website of NTA for fresh updates on exams.

Image: Shutterstock