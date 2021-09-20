BHU Entrance Tests 2021: UET, PET Schedule Released; Check Exam Time Table & More Details

BHU entrance test 2021: The national testing agency has declared the exam schedule for Banaras Hindu University. The exam will commence on September 28, 2021, and will conclude on October 4, 2021. Meanwhile, students who registered their names for the BHU Entrance test 2021 can check it by visiting the official website of Banaras Hindu University or can log on to bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The admission test for undergraduate and postgraduate admission would be conducted online through computer-based mode, and as well as in offline mode (pen and paper). However, the examination department has not issued the admit card for the BHU entrance test, but it is expected that admit card will be released this week. The Admit card will contain all the details regarding the examination including roll number, name, schedule, and reporting time. Check the exam schedule below.

BHU Exam Scheduled 2021

Subjects Date B.F.A. (Bachelor of Fine Arts), M. Sc. (Ag.), M.A.-Arabic, M.A. in Chinese, M.A.-English and others September 28, 2021 B.A. LL.B. (Hons), M.F.A.- Painting, M.F.A.- Applied Arts, M.F.A.- Plastic Arts, M.F.A.- Pottery & Ceramics and others September 29, 2021 M.Sc.-Computer Science, M.Sc. - Computational Science and Applications, Master of Agri-Business Management, M.Tech. - Agricultural Engineering (Soil and Water Conservation) and others September 30, 2021 B.Voc. (Food Processing & Management), Master in Library & Information Sciences, Master in Heritage Management, MA in Anthropology and others October 1, 2021 B. A. (Hons.) Social Sciences, B. A. (Hons.) Arts, MBA - Risk & Insurance / MBA - Financial Management, B.Voc. (Retail & Logistics Management), M.Sc./M.Tech - Food Technology and others October 3, 2021 B.Com. (Hons.), M.A.-A.I.H.C. & Arch, M.A.-History of Art, M.A.-Museology and others October 4, 2021.

BHU Entrance tests 2021: More details | Direct link

By any chance, if any student faces trouble regarding exam dates, students can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or can also use the official mail address of BHU i.e. bhu@nta.ac.in. All those students who will clear the examination with passing scores will be eligible to take admission in the undergraduate and post-graduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University. Students appearing in the examination must be aware that marks will vary from subject to subject but the checking scheme will be the same for all the subjects. For instance, each correct answer will carry 3 marks, and each wrong answer carries 1 minus mark.

Image: Shutterstock