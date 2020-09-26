BHU PET 2020 Exam Results Released; See Expected Cut Off & PG Seat Distribution

BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) results for Theory Exams has been declared today. The candidates who have appeared in the theory exams can check their results online at bhuonline.in by using their roll number and date of birth. In addition, the university notice revealed that that the results of the remaining post-graduate courses were likely to be declared on September 28. Check out the expected cut off and seat distribution for various PG courses.

BHU PET cut off

BHU has not released the ranks of the PET exam yet (the BHU PET results were released today). Considering the ranks as the cut off for BHU, the expected cut off marks for different PG courses as compared to the previous year ranks, here is an expected cut off for few PG courses as analysed in career360 site.

MA English

Category Expected cut-off General 530-598 OBC 188-218 SC 58-79 ST 38-58 BHU General 100-119 BHU ST 12-18 BHU SC 20-33 BHU OBC 69-82

M.A. Hindi

Category Expected cut-off General 875-899 OBC 265-278 SC 76-89 ST 27-38 BHU General 244-259 BHU ST 40-56 BHU OBC 129-139

ALSO READ| BHU Releases UET, PET 2020 Answer Key; See Steps To Check Answers, Raise Objections

M.Com.

Category Expected cut-off General 290-308 OBC 260-275 SC 120-135 ST 78-99 BHU General 104-118 BHU ST 40-53 BHU SC 27-38 BHU OBC 96-109

M.Sc. Physics

Category Expected cut-off General 267-278 OBC 90-104 SC 35-55 ST 30-44 BHU General 58-69 BHU ST 8-16 BHU OBC 40-56

BHU PG seat distribution

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

ALSO READ| BHU PET Results 2020 Declared; Steps And Link To Check Here

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Tests each year for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU. Banaras Hindu University conducted the first phase of Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from August 24th to August 31st. The first phase of entrance exams was for admission of students into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses.

BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc. BHU UET is for students taking admissions in various undergraduate courses like LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA, BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology etc.

ALSO READ| NEET SS Result 2020 Declared Today At ‘nbe.edu.in’; Know Steps To Download

ALSO READ| AICTE 2020: AICTE PG Scholarships Announced At The Official Website ‘aicte-india.org’

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock