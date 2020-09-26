Last Updated:

BHU PET 2020 Exam Results Released; See Expected Cut Off & PG Seat Distribution

BHU PET 2020 exam results are out! See expected cut off & PG seat distribution. Results for most PG courses were declared today and the rest will be out on 28th

BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) results for Theory Exams has been declared today. The candidates who have appeared in the theory exams can check their results online at bhuonline.in by using their roll number and date of birth. In addition, the university notice revealed that that the results of the remaining post-graduate courses were likely to be declared on September 28. Check out the expected cut off and seat distribution for various PG courses. 

BHU PET cut off

BHU has not released the ranks of the PET exam yet (the BHU PET results were released today). Considering the ranks as the cut off for BHU, the expected cut off marks for different PG courses as compared to the previous year ranks, here is an expected cut off for few PG courses as analysed in career360 site. 

MA English 

Category Expected cut-off

General 

 530-598

OBC

 188-218
SC 58-79
ST 38-58

BHU General

 100-119
BHU ST 12-18
BHU SC 20-33
BHU OBC 69-82

M.A. Hindi

Category Expected cut-off

General 

 875-899

OBC

 265-278
SC 76-89
ST 27-38

BHU General

 244-259
BHU ST 40-56
BHU OBC 129-139

M.Com.

Category Expected cut-off

General 

 290-308

OBC

 260-275
SC 120-135
ST 78-99

BHU General

 104-118
BHU ST 40-53
BHU SC 27-38
BHU OBC

96-109

M.Sc. Physics

Category Expected cut-off

General 

 267-278

OBC

 90-104
SC 35-55
ST 30-44

BHU General

 58-69
BHU ST 8-16
BHU OBC 40-56

 

BHU PG seat distribution

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

Image courtesy: BHU website

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Tests each year for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU. Banaras Hindu University conducted the first phase of Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from August 24th to August 31st. The first phase of entrance exams was for admission of students into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses.

BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc. BHU UET is for students taking admissions in various undergraduate courses like LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA, BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology etc. 

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

