BHU PET 2020 Exam Results Released; See Expected Cut Off & PG Seat Distribution

BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) results for Theory Exams has been declared today. The candidates who have appeared in the theory exams can check their results online at bhuonline.in by using their roll number and date of birth. In addition, the university notice revealed that that the results of the remaining post-graduate courses were likely to be declared on September 28. Check out the expected cut off and seat distribution for various PG courses.
BHU has not released the ranks of the PET exam yet (the BHU PET results were released today). Considering the ranks as the cut off for BHU, the expected cut off marks for different PG courses as compared to the previous year ranks, here is an expected cut off for few PG courses as analysed in career360 site.
|Category
|Expected cut-off
|
General
|530-598
|
OBC
|188-218
|SC
|58-79
|ST
|38-58
|
BHU General
|100-119
|BHU ST
|12-18
|BHU SC
|20-33
|BHU OBC
|69-82
|Category
|Expected cut-off
|
General
|875-899
|
OBC
|265-278
|SC
|76-89
|ST
|27-38
|
BHU General
|244-259
|BHU ST
|40-56
|BHU OBC
|129-139
ALSO READ| BHU Releases UET, PET 2020 Answer Key; See Steps To Check Answers, Raise Objections
|Category
|Expected cut-off
|
General
|290-308
|
OBC
|260-275
|SC
|120-135
|ST
|78-99
|
BHU General
|104-118
|BHU ST
|40-53
|BHU SC
|27-38
|BHU OBC
|
96-109
|Category
|Expected cut-off
|
General
|267-278
|
OBC
|90-104
|SC
|35-55
|ST
|30-44
|
BHU General
|58-69
|BHU ST
|8-16
|BHU OBC
|40-56
Image courtesy: BHU website
Image courtesy: BHU website
Image courtesy: BHU website
Image courtesy: BHU website
ALSO READ| BHU PET Results 2020 Declared; Steps And Link To Check Here
Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Tests each year for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU. Banaras Hindu University conducted the first phase of Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from August 24th to August 31st. The first phase of entrance exams was for admission of students into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses.
BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc. BHU UET is for students taking admissions in various undergraduate courses like LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA, BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology etc.
ALSO READ| NEET SS Result 2020 Declared Today At ‘nbe.edu.in’; Know Steps To Download
ALSO READ| AICTE 2020: AICTE PG Scholarships Announced At The Official Website ‘aicte-india.org’
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock