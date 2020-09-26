BHU PET Results 2020 Declared; Steps And Link To Check Here

The results of the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) for Theory Exams of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been declared. The candidates who have appeared in the theory exams can check their results online at bhuonline.in by using their roll number and date of birth. In addition, the university notice revealed that that the results of the remaining post-graduate courses were likely to be declared on September 28.

“Counseling for admission to various courses covered under PET-2020 is likely to commence from 08.10.2020 and for UET 2020 from 10.10.2020. Call letters will be issued electronically only. All the candidates are advised to visit the University Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in) every day for counselling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc,” reads the notice on the official website.

Steps to check BHU PET 2020 results

Open the official website bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on Theory Result PET-2020 option under Post Graduate Programme

A new link will open.

In the new results page, enter your Roll Number and Date of birth.

The BHU PET 2020 theory results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

BHU PET took place in online mode from August 24 to 31, 2020. There were a total of 120 multiple choice questions and the exam was of 360 marks. Candidates were awarded 3 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark was deducted for an incorrect answer.