BHU Releases Final Answer Keys For OMR-based And CBT Mode Entrance Tests

Image: Unsplash
Banaras Hindu University has released the final answer keys for BHU Entrance Tests. The BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded from the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key that has been released is for the OMR sheet-based questions asked in the entrance exam.
BHU had conducted the entrance exam on October 3. NTA has also released the final answer key for the computer-based test that commenced on September 28, 2021. The final answer key has been released after considering the valid objections that were raised by candidates after the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BHUET final answer key. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below to access the answer key.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test - 2021 for regular updates and more details. BHU has released the Score Card for BHU Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programme on November 22, 2021. Candidates can download their BHUET scorecards online from the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in.