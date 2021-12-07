BHU Releases Final Answer Keys For OMR-based And CBT Mode Entrance Tests

Banaras Hindu University has released the final answer keys for BHU Entrance Tests. The BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded from the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key that has been released is for the OMR sheet-based questions asked in the entrance exam.

BHU had conducted the entrance exam on October 3. NTA has also released the final answer key for the computer-based test that commenced on September 28, 2021. The final answer key has been released after considering the valid objections that were raised by candidates after the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BHUET final answer key. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below to access the answer key.

BHUET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of BHU Entrance Test-bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the right side of the homepage- under the 'News and Events' section click on the link that reads "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Keys BHU Entrance Test 2021 ( OMR Based) " OR "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Keys BHU Entrance Test 2021 ( CBT )."

" OR "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Keys BHU Entrance Test 2021 ( )." A PDF File will open

The PDF file would consist of details like the Question ID, Final Answer Key, Remarks.

Tally the answer key with your responses.

Download and keep a copy of the Answer Key for future reference.

Direct link to download BHUET answer key for OMR-Based questions

Direct link to download BHUET answer key for CBT exam

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test - 2021 for regular updates and more details. BHU has released the Score Card for BHU Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programme on November 22, 2021. Candidates can download their BHUET scorecards online from the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in.