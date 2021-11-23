BHU Result 2021: NTA Releases UET, PET Scorecards, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
National Testing Agency on Monday, November 22 declared the Banaras Hindu University Result 2021 of Undergraduate Entrance Test as well as Postgraduate Entrance Test. The result has been released for entrance exams that were conducted in offline mode between September 28 and October 9, 2021. All the candidates who appeared in the entrance test and are waiting for results can now download their UET, PET scorecards online. It has been uploaded on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.
As mentioned above, registered candidates in offline mode had to fill OMR sheets on exam day. NTA also released the provisional answer key on November 3, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections and the deadline to do so was November 6, 2021 (7 pm). In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecards. The direct link to check UET and PET has been mentioned here.
Candidates are hereby informed that they will not be getting the scorecards via post under any circumstances. In case any candidate faces any issue related to BHU Result, he/she may contact NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of Banaras Hindu University for being updated about the admission process.