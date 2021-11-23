BHU Result 2021: NTA Releases UET, PET Scorecards, Here's Direct Link To Check

National Testing Agency on Monday, November 22 declared the Banaras Hindu University Result 2021 of Undergraduate Entrance Test as well as Postgraduate Entrance Test. The result has been released for entrance exams that were conducted in offline mode between September 28 and October 9, 2021. All the candidates who appeared in the entrance test and are waiting for results can now download their UET, PET scorecards online. It has been uploaded on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

As mentioned above, registered candidates in offline mode had to fill OMR sheets on exam day. NTA also released the provisional answer key on November 3, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections and the deadline to do so was November 6, 2021 (7 pm). In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecards. The direct link to check UET and PET has been mentioned here.

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: Here's how to download scorecards

Candidates who took the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests should visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test, BHUET at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘News & Events’ section and select the appropriate link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin to log in.

The scorecards will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check the same

Candidates are also advised to download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check UET, PET scorecards

Candidates are hereby informed that they will not be getting the scorecards via post under any circumstances. In case any candidate faces any issue related to BHU Result, he/she may contact NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of Banaras Hindu University for being updated about the admission process.