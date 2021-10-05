Last Updated:

BHU UET 2021 Exam Date Revised Again, Check BHU Entrance Exam Schedule Here

BHU UET 2021 entrance exam has been postponed by the University due to various issues at the backend. The new schedule has been attached below.

Ruchika Kumari
BHU UET 2021

BHU UET exam 2021 date: National Testing Agency on Tuesday, October 5 revised the BHU UET 2021 exam dates again. Earlier the exams were scheduled to be conducted on October 6 which has now been postponed to October 9, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that for few courses BHU entrance exam will be conducted as scheduled on October 6, 2021. These are B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC courses. The test paper code for the above-mentioned subjects is 135.

Official notice reads, “The Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on 06 October 2021 in Shift I (08:00 am to 10:00 am). The candidates who have not yet downloaded the Admit Card for Test Code 135 are requested to download it at bhuet.nta.nic.in.”

Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the official notice on NTA on nta.ac.in. The decision of postponing exams has been taken as many candidates were not able to download their Admit Cards.

Official notice reads, “Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their Admit Cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October 2021 (Saturday).”

BHU UET Date 2021: Websites to check

  1. www.nta.ac.in
  2. Bhuet.nta.nic.in

Here is the direct link to view BHU exam date 2021 notice

How to download BHU UET 2021 admit card 

  • Candidates should visit the official website that is bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Now, click on the hyperlink that reads, 'Admit Card-BHU UET 2021' or 'Admit Card-BHU PET 2021'.
  • Candidates will be automatically redirected to a new window or page.
  • Now, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as application number and DoB.
  • The admission card will be displayed on the screen.
  • It is recommended that candidates should take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

Official notice reads, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.”

