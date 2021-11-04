BHU UET, PET Results Likely To Be Out Soon, Here's All You Need To Know About It

BHU Entrance Exam Results: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of Banaras Hindu University entrance exams is expected to announce results soon. NTA is likely to announce BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 results anytime now. However, official dates for the same have not been announced yet.

The results which will be out soon are for the exams that were conducted between September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in Computer Based Test mode. Candidates can expect BHU PET, UET result 2021 anytime on or after November 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the result release date. The official website that needs to be monitored is bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU Results are expected to be out soon as NTA on November 3 released the provisional answer key of the exam. Candidates have been given time till November 5 to raise objections if they want to. Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the agency said.

