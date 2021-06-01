'Big Relief': On CBSE Class 12 Board Exams' Cancellation, Delhi CM Kejriwal Backs Centre

After the announcement of the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted that he is 'glad about the decision' taken by the PM Modi-led Central government. Calling it a 'big relief', he said that everybody was 'quite worried' about the safety of the children.

I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021

Prior to the meeting, Kejriwal through his official Twitter handle had stated that the students and the parents were worried about the examination. Putting their views in words he had written, "they don't want examination without vaccination," and had gone on to add, "Therefore, my appeal to the central government is to cancel CBSE Class 12th board exams and mark the students on the basis of their previous performance."

"Welcome the pro-student decision": Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also hailed the decision of the Central government. "The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health of the 1.5 crore students of the country," he said while highlighting that the class 12th of the students had unnecessary been extended all these days, and were leading to a kind of fear in the students about their future. "Taking the exams was also not an option because no parent wanted their children to put their lives at stake and appear for the exams," he added. Once again lauding the 'pro-student, parent and teacher' decision, he asked the students to continue studying the way they did till now.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams cancelled

The uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams ended after the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand canceled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take exam," PM Modi said after the meeting.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

Press Release 12th (1) by Republic on Scribd

(Credit-ANI/PTI)