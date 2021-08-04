Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Admit Card OUT: LNMU To Conduct B.Ed Exam On August 13, Check Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Admit Card: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card on its official website - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates who have registered for Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Test can download their admit card online. As per the latest notification, the revised date for conducting Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 is August 13. Candidates are advised to follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets.

How to download Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021

Visit the official website- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Key in your username and password and submit

Your Bihar B.Ed CET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download Bihar BEd CET 2021 admit card

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to answer 125 questions carrying a total of 125 marks. The questions will be asked from five different sections. The sections include- General English Comprehension, General Sanskrit Comprehension, General Hindi, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning environment in schools.

List of B.Ed. Colleges under universities of Bihar