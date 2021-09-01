Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Fill College Preference

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has begun the counselling registration process for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 today, September 1. Candidates who have cleared the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 should register for the counselling process online. The window to register for the same will close on September 12. The students have to complete their registration and filling up of College preference by September 12.

Candidates must visit the official website- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in to register and fill up their college preferences. There are a total of 14 universities participating in the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021. Candidates can choose their preferred college from the list of these 14 universities. '

List of B.ED. Colleges under universities of Bihar

Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur Jai Prakash University, Chapra Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga Magadh University, Bodhgaya Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna Munger University, Munger Patna University, Patna Patliputra University, Patna Purnea University, Purnea Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021

As per the official notice issued by LNMU, the allotted college will be displayed on the official website on September 18. Candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay a part of the fee (Rs 3000) between September 19 and 25. The paper verification and admission (at the concerned College) will be done between September 22 and 29.

In the second round of counselling, the vacancies will be displayed on October 1. The college allotment will be displayed on October 4. The confirmation of seat and part payment will have to be done between October 5 and 9. The paper verification and admission process at concerned colleges will be done between October 16 and 23. In case of vacancy of seats, spot round counselling or on-spot counselling will be done between October 25 and 30. The classes will begin on November 1.

How to register for Bihar B.Ed counselling

Visit the official website- https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in Under the candidates' login section, click on the login tab Login with existing login credentials Verify your result, rank and other details. Choose your preferred university or universities for admission. Choose B.Ed. Colleges for admission. (You can choose up to 12 Colleges from one or all Universities. After successful selection assign the preference to colleges Verify the list of selected colleges and their respective preference in preview. Pay the counselling Registration fee (Non-refundable) online (UR: Rs. 1000, BC/EBC/Women/Divyang: Rs. 750, SC/ST: Rs.500) Once the payment will be successful take the final printout.

Allotment of College and Payment of Partial Admission fees

Login with existing login credential.

Confirm College allotted

Pay the Partial amount of admission Rs. 3000 (Non-refundable). It is same for all category candidates d. After successful payment candidate will take the printout of “Provisional Seat Allotment letter”

Physical verification of required documents and Admission at allotted college