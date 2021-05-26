Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed To July, Registration Window Reopened; See Revised Schedule

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has postponed the Bihar BEd CET 2021 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 30 and its admit card was scheduled to release on May 25. However, the exam has been postponed and a revised schedule has been released.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Revised schedule

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 will now be held on July 11. The admit card will be issued on July 1. With the postponement of the exam, LNMU has also reopened the registration window for the entrance exam. Read the official notice here.

Earlier, the registration window for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 was closed on May 7 which has been reopened now. Candidates who could not apply for the exam earlier can do it now. The last date to register for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 is June 5 without late fees. Candidates can apply with a late fee between June 6 and 8. The application correction window will be open from June 09 to 10.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 dates

Submission of Online Application Form (Without Fine) --- Till June 5

Submission of Online Application Form (With Fine) --- June 6 to 8

Editing in Online Form and Last Date of Fee Payment -- June 9 to 10

Date of Issue of Admit Card --- July 1

Date of Entrance Test --- July 11

How to apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Register for Entrance Test’

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the online application fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply online.

Application Fee

Unreserved category -- Rs 1000/-

EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang --R 750/-

SC/ST -- Rs 500/-

List of B.ED. Colleges under universities of Bihar