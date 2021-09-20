Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Students Can Confirm Their Seats On Official Website, Check Details

Bihar b.ed cet 2021: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, KameshwarNagar, Darbhanga has started the online counselling for Bihar Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test or Bihar B.Ed CET 2021. To be noted that the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 examination was conducted last month on August 13, 2021. Students need to confirm their seats now as the registration process has been started on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In order to get more information, candidates can visit the official website. The official website of the same is bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

To be noted that the first round allotment list was released on September 18, 2021. If any candidate has missed checking the college allotment list, he/she can do the same now. They just need to be ready with their details like username and password. This time, over 1 lakh candidates managed to clear Bihar B.Ed CET 2021. As per the Bihar B.Ed LNMU notice, second round of counseling will only be conducted if adequate vacancies are there. It will be issued in public domain on October 1, 2021. The college allotment list is also scheduled to be released on October 4, 2021. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for more information. Classes for students are scheduled to commence on November 1, 2021.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Important Dates

Confirmation of seats and Partial payment should be done between September 19 and September 25, 2021

Paper Verification and Admission should be done between September 22 and September 29, 2021

Candidates will have to pay Rs 3,000 to book their seats. In case of any issues, candidates can write to support@cetbedlnmu.in. The official numbers are 9431040712 and 9431040713. As mentioned above, candidates should keep a check on the official website for more details.