Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021: Round 1 College Allotment List Released; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Counselling procedure for Bihar Common Entrance Test or Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021 has started. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) opened the counselling procedure on September 18, 2021. Candidates who qualified in the examination can now check the allotment list by visiting the official website of bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. This year, the counselling procedure will be held in different parts.
Candidates must note that once their names are allotted on the list, they have to confirm the seat by visiting the official website using the student's log-in credentials. Meanwhile, candidates will also have to pay fees and perform other formalities related to counselling in order to complete the procedure. As per the official notice issued by the council, the second round of the College Allotment will be done only if there are vacancies.
|Events
|Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|