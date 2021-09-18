Last Updated:

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021: Round 1 College Allotment List Released; Check Here

Counselling procedure for Bihar Common Entrance Test or Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021 has started. Check complete details here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Counselling procedure for Bihar Common Entrance Test or Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021 has started. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) opened the counselling procedure on September 18, 2021. Candidates who qualified in the examination can now check the allotment list by visiting the official website of bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. This year, the counselling procedure will be held in different parts.

Candidates must note that once their names are allotted on the list, they have to confirm the seat by visiting the official website using the student's log-in credentials. Meanwhile, candidates will also have to pay fees and perform other formalities related to counselling in order to complete the procedure. As per the official notice issued by the council, the second round of the College Allotment will be done only if there are vacancies. 

Bihar teaching recruitment: Here's how to check the College Allotment list

  • In order to check the counselling list, the candidate must visit the official website of bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
  • Now, when on the homepage, select the link that reads "Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling".
  • Automatically, a new page would open, where the candidate would be asked to enter the details.
  • After entering the login credentials, click on the "login" button.
  • The list of seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2021: Round 1 College Allotment list | Important dates

Events Date
  • List of allotted colleges to be displayed

 
  • September 18, 2021 (today)

 
  • Confirmation of seat and part payment

 
  • September 19 to 25, 2021

 
  • Paper Verification and admission process

 
  • September 22 to 29, 2021

 
  • Round 2 Display of Vacancy

 
  • October 10, 2021

 
  • Display of College Allotment

 
  • October 4, 2021

 
  • Confirmation of seat and part payment

 
  • October 5 to 9, 2021

 
  • Paper Verification

 
  • October 16 to 23, 2021

 

Image: Shutterstock

Tags: Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2021, Bihar teaching recruitment, Round 1 College Allotment list
First Published:
