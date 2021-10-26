Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling: Spot Round Admission Dates Out, Check Important Dates Here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University on Tuesday, October 26 released Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Spot round admission dates. The spot round counselling is scheduled to begin on October 28, 2021. The counselling process will end on November 3, 2021 at 5 PM The counselling will be conducted between 10 AM and 5 PM. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the spot round should check the official notification carefully before proceeding. The official notice has been uploaded on LNMU's official website that is bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed CET: Important Points

Vacancy details will be out on October 27, 2021

Paper verification and admission at concerned B.Ed colleges of the state of Bihar will be done between October 28 and November 3, 2021. Candidates must know that the college or departments will be displaying the vacancy of seats as per roster. It will be done after the closure of second round of counselling.

The seat availability matrix will be displayed in real time on the college's website. As soon as any college admits any candidate, the dashboard will reduce the vacancy and display the current availability.

College has been told to display the merit list on the notice board of the concerned college according to vacancy and reservation roster

In order to get more details, candidates can visit the official website of LMNU.

Official notice reads, "It is notified for information to all the concerned B.Ed. Colleges of the State of Bihar and CET-B.Ed.-2021 qualified candidates that the Spot Round Counselling will be held from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021 from 10 am to 5 pm at all concerned B.Ed. Colleges (Constituent and Afiliated) of the State of Bihar. AII Principals of B.Ed. Colleges are directed hereby to ensure the admission of the CET-B.Ed.-2021 qualified candidates on vacant seat(s) of their college(s) on the basis of merit and as per admission rules in the light of the Statute for Conducting Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed.) for admission in B.Ed. colleges."

