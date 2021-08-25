Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check The Scorecards Online

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021: Bihar Common Entrance Test also known as Bihar CET BEd Result 2021 has been released. The results have been announced by the organizing institute which is Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The result highlight shows that over 1.12 lakh candidates have managed to pass the examination. This year, the Bihar CET BEd 2021 examination was held on August 13, 2021. The Bihar b.ed result 2021 and any other result-related information can be accessed at the website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021

In 2021 as many as 1,36,772 candidates registered for exams, out of which 1,17,968 appeared for the examination. Out of the total candidates who have qualified for the Bihar CET BEd exam, 47,757 are female candidates, and 64,383 are male candidates. The registration process for counselling will commence from September 1, 2021. The registration will conclude on September 12, 2021. The steps to check and direct link of Bihar b.ed result download has been mentioned below in this article.

Bihar b.ed CET result download: Check steps

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Combined Entrance Test for BEd 2021, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Result of Combined Entrance Test for BEd 2021’

OR here is the direct link to check LNMU B.Ed result 2021

Candidates will be asked to enter the roll number and date of birth on a pop-up window to log in.

Candidates will have to click on the search option to see their Bihar CET BEd Result 2021.

The results will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the result for future reference.

Highlights of result say that 1,11,981 candidates for BEd Regular Course and 165 for BEd Shiksha Shastri have passed the examination. The selected candidates should make sure to register themselves before the last day. This is a necessary step to participate in the counseling process.

Bihar CET BEd exam: Details

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance exam conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates who manage to qualify for this exam will be able to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes. Candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates.