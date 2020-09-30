Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 Result Expected To Release Today On Bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

The Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET - B.Ed.) Result 2020 is likely to be announced today. Candidates are advised to check the official results website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in frequently. This year’s Bihar B.Ed CET test was conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Kameshwarnagar, Darbhanga. Read on to know more about the B.Ed result 2020.
This year the Bihar B.Ed CET examination was conducted on September 22. In a report on its official website, the Lalit Narayan Mithila University revealed that more than one lakh candidates appeared for Bihar B.Ed 2020 exam. The university released that answer keys for the CET test on September 24, which is only two days after the examination was conducted. Candidates were also given until September 27 to raise objections, if they found anything improper in the answer keys.
The official report on Bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in states that the Bihar B.Ed result 2020 is expected to release on September 30. The official website states that the result will be announced in the evening time. The online counselling for the admission process will begin from October 3, 2020.
The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is a public university in Bihar. Established in 1972, the university initially started out by functioning from the Mohanpur House, located at Sara Mohanpur village of the Darbhanga-Sakri route. However, in 1975, the LNMU shifted to the campus belonging to Raj Darbhanga.
The university gets its name from its location. It is situated in the Darbhanga town, Mithila, which is an ancient cultural region of North India. Mithila lies between the lower range of the Himalayas and the Ganges river. The LNMU imparts education in various fields including, humanities, social science, life science, commerce, and medicine. Both undergraduate and postgraduate courses are available here.
