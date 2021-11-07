Bihar BCECE ITICAT Counselling Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

BCECE ITICAT Update: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board also known as BCECEB has announced Bihar ITI Counselling Date 2021. As per the schedule that has been released, the online choice filling process for the first phase of counselling will begin on November 9, 2021. All the qualified candidates are advised to go through the official notification that has been uploaded on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

It should be noted that the entrance exam was conducted on September 5, and results were declared on September 22, 2021. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process for phase 1 counselling by November 18, 2021. The seat matrix and norms on Bihar ITI Counselling Date 2021 is scheduled to be uploaded on official website on November 7, 2021. The admission process will be done for over 25,400 seats. The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on November 24, 2021. The complete schedule of Bihar ITI Counselling Date 2021 has been attached here.

Bihar ITI Counselling Date 2021: Schedule Highlights

Seat Matrix to be out on November 7, 2021

Round 1 choice filling should be done between November 9 and November 18, 2021

Round 1 provisional seat allotment list will be announced on November 24, 2021

Round 1 document verification will be done between November 25 and November 30, 2021

Round 2 provisional seat allotment will be out on December 6, 2021

Round 2 document verification will be done between December 7 and December 11, 2021

Mop-up counselling registration date has not been announced yet

As per the official notice, the board will be conducting counselling in three rounds, round 1, round 2, and mop-up round, respectively. The second allotment result will be declared on December 12, 2021. However, the date of registration for the mop-up round has not been announced yet. For counseling, candidates should be ready with rank card, admit card, passport size photograph, verification slip, allotment order, EWS or any other category certificate. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about Bihar ITI Counselling 2021.