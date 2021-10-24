Bihar: BCECEB Releases Amin Results 2021; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

The Amin result has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The Amin scorecard 2021 is available on the official website and all those candidates who participated in the examination, which was conducted in August, can download it by visiting - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Amin Examination 2021 was held in a computer-based format. BCECEB has also released the cut-off marks for each category. The cut-off marks released by the board show that unreserved mals and EWS male candidates make up 40% of both section A and section B. Meanwhile, the cut-off marks for candidates belonging to BC male and EBC male categories are 36.5% and 34%, respectively. While the cut-off marks for the rest of the candidates in both section A and section B stood at 32%.

Direct Link to check Amin's results 2021

To download Amin Result 2021 follow the below given step-by-step process and use the direct link given here - Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (Click Here)

Here's how to check the BCECEB Amin exam result

STEP 1: To check the Amin exam, visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the main result.

STEP 3: Enter your registration number.

STEP 4: Carefully enter your birth date.

STEP 5: Submit the information.

STEP 6: Save the rank card and scorecard to your computer.

Image: Shutterstock