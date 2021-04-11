Bihar BEd CET 2021 Application Form Out, See How To Apply Online, Key Dates And Colleges

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga (Bihar) has started the online application process for the Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Examination 2021. Candidates who wish to take admission to the Bachelor's of Education (B.Ed) programme in any of the affiliated B.Ed colleges can apply for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 online. Aspirants should visit the official websites of Bihar B.Ed- www.bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The online application process began on April 11 and the last date to apply is May 7. The exam will be held on May 30. Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 result will be declared on June 11. Check key dates here.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Key Dates

Notification for Online Application Form --- 10.04.2021

Submission of Online Application Form (Without Fine) --- 11.04.2021 to 07.05.2021

Submission of Online Application Form (With Fine) --- 08.05.2021 to 10.05.2021

Editing in Online Form and Last Date of Fee Payment --11.05.2021 & 12.05.2021

Date of Issue of Admit Card --- 25.05.2021

Date of Entrance Test --- 30.05.2021

Date of Uploading Answer Key --- 01.06.2021

Date of Publication of Results --11.06.2021

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Application Fee:

Unreserved category -- Rs 1000/-

EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang --R 750/-

SC/ST -- Rs 500/-

List of B.ED. Colleges under universities of Bihar

Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur Jai Prakash University, Chapra Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga Magadh University, Bodhgaya Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna Munger University, Munger Patna University, Patna Patliputra University, Patna Purnea University, Purnea Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Exam Pattern

Click here to apply online for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021

