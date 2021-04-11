Bihar BEd CET 2021 Application Form Out, See How To Apply Online, Key Dates And Colleges

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga (Bihar) has started the online application process for the Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Examination 2021. Candidates who wish to take admission to the Bachelor's of Education (B.Ed) programme in any of the affiliated B.Ed colleges can apply for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 online. Aspirants should visit the official websites of Bihar B.Ed- www.bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
The online application process began on April 11 and the last date to apply is May 7. The exam will be held on May 30. Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 result will be declared on June 11. Check key dates here.
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Key Dates
- Notification for Online Application Form --- 10.04.2021
- Submission of Online Application Form (Without Fine) --- 11.04.2021 to 07.05.2021
- Submission of Online Application Form (With Fine) --- 08.05.2021 to 10.05.2021
- Editing in Online Form and Last Date of Fee Payment --11.05.2021 & 12.05.2021
- Date of Issue of Admit Card --- 25.05.2021
- Date of Entrance Test --- 30.05.2021
- Date of Uploading Answer Key --- 01.06.2021
- Date of Publication of Results --11.06.2021
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Application Fee:
- Unreserved category -- Rs 1000/-
- EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang --R 750/-
- SC/ST -- Rs 500/-
List of B.ED. Colleges under universities of Bihar
- Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna
- Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
- Jai Prakash University, Chapra
- Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
- Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
- Magadh University, Bodhgaya
- Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna
- Munger University, Munger
- Patna University, Patna
- Patliputra University, Patna
- Purnea University, Purnea
- Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
- Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Exam Pattern
