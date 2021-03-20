Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2021: BSEB Releases Matric Answer Key, Challenge By March 22

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the answer key for Bihar Board matric or class 10th exams 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB class 10th exams can check the Bihar Board matric answer key online. They must visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also raise objections against any key on or before March 22.

BSEB conducted the class 10th board exams from February 17 to 24 and March 8 and 9. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB matric exams 2021. In the exam, 50% of the questions were objective in nature with multiple-choice questions. These MCQs had to be answered in OMR sheets that were provided by the BSEB. Now, the answer key to these objective questions has been released. Candidates can tally their responses with the answer key by downloading the same from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key: Raise objections by March 22

The Bihar Board candidates are also invited to raise objections against any key and submit their challenges online. The last date to submit their challenges is March 22 . Candidates can visit the official website as mentioned above and find the link to raise objections or directly visit the website- biharboardonline.com. Considering the valid objections sent by students, a panel of subject experts will revise the answer key and release the final answer key.

Bihar Board Results 2021

Answer sheets of the students will be evaluated based on the final answer key. The evaluation process has already been started. According to the BSEB, the class 12th paper evaluation has been completed between March 5 and 19. The class 10th paper evaluation is being done from March 12 to 24, 2021.Students can expect their Bihar Board Results by the end of March or in the first week of April. The BSEB usually takes two-weeks time to evaluate the answer sheets and declare the results within ten days after completion of the evaluation. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check and download their mark sheets online from- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in