Bihar Board 10th Result Revaluation To Begin From April 11: How To Apply For Revaluation?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) that recently declared the results of the Bihar Board 10th standard examination have announced the commencement of the scrutiny process on their official Twitter account. Reportedly, a total of 78.17 per cent of students have cleared the BSEB matric exams this year, which is a slight dip against the 80.59 per cent that was observed in 2020. Students who are not satisfied with the results and are looking to send their papers back for revaluation can do so by referring to the details given below.

Bihar Board 10th Result Revaluation

As soon as the results were out, the Bihar Board informed the students via Twitter that the BSEB revaluation 2021 process will be open soon. The tweet read, "The candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny through BSEB official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by paying the required fee." The revaluation process window will be open from April 11 to April 17, 2021, and interested students are allowed to submit their papers on these given dates only.

How to apply for Bihar Board 10th Result Revaluation?

To submit the scrutiny request, the candidate will first have to log in to the official website of BSEB - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ On the homepage itself, a request link for matric scrutiny revaluation will be provided. Click on the link to proceed to the next page. All the subjects on which the papers were conducted will be displayed on the screen. The candidate must choose the subject they wish to apply revaluation for. The next step will be to make the payment, the fee being Rs.70 per subject. After completing the payment will the candidate be able to submit their request.

This year, the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 pass percentage was 78.17 per cent with as many as 3,60,655 out of 16.84 lakh students who failed the clear final exam. Moreover, three students had managed to top the BSEB 10th result 2021, namely Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini. All three of them scored 484 out of 500 marks. The Bihar School Examination Board also released a statement, which revealed that over 1.01 crore copies evaluated within only 25 days. This is the third consecutive year that the Board could achieve this feat in such a short period of time.

