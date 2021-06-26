Bihar Board 10th Result: Students To Get Physical Copy Of Marksheet Soon, See How To Apply

Quick links:
Bihar board 10th result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently announced Class 10th Result 2020. It has also announced results of 2019 compartmental exams. In a recent move, BSEB has announced that it will start the Bihar 10th Result 2020 Marksheets, Matric Certificates distribution among the students from Saturday, June 26. Board has also started distribution of certificates for students who gave BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam.
Bihar Board class 10 certificate has been sent to respective district offices by BSEB. School principals will collect the Bihar board 10th certificate and will distribute it accordingly. As per rule, schools have to keep a record of distribution. Many candidates in Bihar who have already got the digital copies of result can now get original certificates and marksheet from their schools. See the process of getting certificate.
Bihar Board has issued an official statement. The Statement reads, “Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020 and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers, and these will be distributed from June 26”. BSEB tweeted the same on June 25, 2021.
BSEB did not conduct compartment examinations in 2021 due to COVID-19. Students were allotted grace marks according to their performances. A total of 1654171 students had appeared for Class 10, out of whom 78.17% of students have passed this year. Students must visit the official website and social media accounts to get more updates.