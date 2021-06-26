Bihar Board 10th Result: Students To Get Physical Copy Of Marksheet Soon, See How To Apply

Bihar board 10th result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently announced Class 10th Result 2020. It has also announced results of 2019 compartmental exams. In a recent move, BSEB has announced that it will start the Bihar 10th Result 2020 Marksheets, Matric Certificates distribution among the students from Saturday, June 26. Board has also started distribution of certificates for students who gave BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam.

Bihar board class 10 certificate: Distribution process

Bihar Board class 10 certificate has been sent to respective district offices by BSEB. School principals will collect the Bihar board 10th certificate and will distribute it accordingly. As per rule, schools have to keep a record of distribution. Many candidates in Bihar who have already got the digital copies of result can now get original certificates and marksheet from their schools. See the process of getting certificate.

Bihar Board 10th Result: How to collect matric certificates

Students will have to contact their school faculty members or the admin department

Whenever the school allow, students can go there and collect the same

It can be collected physically with COVID protocols

In case a student is not able to be physically present there, he/she can ask the admin department to courier it to them directly.

Once received, students are advised to verify the details mentioned in the certificates

Students are advised to verify it against the digital scorecard issued to them earlier.

Students are strictly advised to contact schools in case of any issue with results.

Students also have to contact schools if details in digital and physical marksheet do not match with each other

Bihar Board has issued an official statement. The Statement reads, “Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020 and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers, and these will be distributed from June 26”. BSEB tweeted the same on June 25, 2021.

BSEB Matric certificate download: Compartment Result

Visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Compartment Result link

Key in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your BSEB Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Bihar board class 10 certificate download

Here is the direct link to view the result

Enter Roll code, roll number, capcha and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on download button or take a screenshot

Print the same for future reference

BSEB did not conduct compartment examinations in 2021 due to COVID-19. Students were allotted grace marks according to their performances. A total of 1654171 students had appeared for Class 10, out of whom 78.17% of students have passed this year. Students must visit the official website and social media accounts to get more updates.