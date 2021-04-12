Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental And Special Exam 2021 Registration Begins Today

Quick links:
Bihar Board Class 10 compartmental exam 2021 (Image: BSEB)
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the online registration process for the class 10th compartment-cum-special exam 2021 today. Students who failed in one or two papers can register to appear for the matric compartmental exam 2021. Such students should contact their school headmasters to register for the exam online by visiting the official website- biharboard.online. The registration process begins today- April 12 and will end on April 16.
Regular, private and ex-students will have a total of three chances to pass in the subjects. The first exam will be held in the year 2021, the second attempt will be given in the annual matric exam for sessions 2021-22 that will be held in the year 2022 while the third chance will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022.
According to the official notice shared by BSEB, candidates who had failed in one or two subjects in the annual class 10th exams 2019 and appeared in the matric compartmental exam 2020 but failed again will also get another chance to appear in the exam this year. BSEB could not conduct the compartmental exam last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, they can register again to appear for this year's compartmental exam.
Bihar School Examination Board conducts a special exam for all subjects for the candidates who could not appear for the annual matric exam 2021 due to the carelessness of the school authority in filling or submitting their BSEB exam forms. Such students will have to contact the heads of their registered schools to fill the registration form for BSEB matric special exam 2021. Only the BSEB affiliated schools can register for the exams.