Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Registration Deadline Extended, Here's How To Register

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to register for Bihar Board class 10 compartmental and special exams 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 16. BSEB has now extended the registration deadline till April 18.

Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects can register for appearing in the compartmental exam. Moreover, those students who could not appear in the annual matric exam due to the negligence of the school administration can register to appear for BSEB matric special exam. Follow the steps given below to register online.

How to register for Bihar Board compartmental matric exams 2021

Visit the official website- biharboard.online

On the homepage, click on the link that reads- matric compartment- cum- special exam registration 2021

A login page will appear on your screen

Your school headmasters will log in using their ID and password

Fill in the application form and choose the subjects you want to appear for

Pay the application fee and submit your form

As per the BSEB notice, regular, private and ex-students will have a total of three chances to pass in the subjects. The first exam will be held in the year 2021, the second attempt will be given in the annual matric exam for sessions 2021-22 that will be held in the year 2022 while the third chance will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022.