Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny Application Begins, Here's How To Register Online

BSEB matric scrutiny: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the online registration window for class 10th scrutiny. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in the BSEB matric exam can apply for re-evaluation of their papers. Students can apply online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB has made the online facility of scrutiny available for the students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students do not have to visit the BSEB office to apply for scrutiny. They can simply visit the official website and chose the papers they want to get re-evaluated. They will also have to pay a fee of Rs 70. The last date to apply is April 17.

BSEB has already announced the matric results on April 5. A total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams including 8,29,278 girls and 8,24,893 boys. A total of 12,93,054 students passed the Bihar Board class 10th exam of which 6,76,518 were boys and 6,16,536 were girls.

How to apply for BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'matric scrutiny registration'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Key in the details and fill the BSEB matric scrutiny form. Click on 'submit

Step 5: Pay the application fee via credit card, debit card, or net banking

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Those who have failed in one or two subjects have been allowed to appear in the compartment examination. The registration process for the Bihar Board compartmental exam will begin on April 12.