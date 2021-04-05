Bihar Board Class 10th Toppers' List: 13 Students Of Simultala Vidyalaya Under Top10 Ranks

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 10th results on its official website. A total of 16.5 lakh candidates had taken the matric exam out of which 12.5 lakh have passed the exam. This year, three students have bagged the first position in the Bihar matric exam. Each of them has scored 484 out of 500 marks - 96.8%. Check the names of the toppers and other details here.

The three Bihar Board matric toppers are :

Pooja Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas

This year, a total of 101 students have made their place in the top-10 rank holders' list. The 10th rank holders have scored 475 out of 500. Announcing the results, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "It is a matter of pride that 101 students have made it to the top-10 list. Moreover, it must be noted that 13 out of the 101 students are from one school - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Jamui, which is a dream project of chief minister Nitish Kumar who is working towards making it a centre of excellency school in Bihar." Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is a residential school. Every year, students of this school perform well in the Bihar Board exams. Students of this school often clinch the top ranks in the BSEB exams.

Check the list of Bihar Board top-10 rank holders here:

