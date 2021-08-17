Bihar Board Class 11 Admissions 2021: First Merit List To Be Out On August 18

Bihar Board Class 11 admission 2021: Bihar Secondary Education Board is all set to release the first merit list for BSEB OFSS class 11 admissions 2021. Bihar Board on Tuesday announced that the BSEB OFSS class 11 admission first merit list for session 2021-23 will be declared on August 18, 2021. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. The students who find their names in the first selection list on Wednesday should make sure to take admission by August 28, 2021.

BSEB class 11 admission list: Important Dates

The class 11th first list will be released on August 18, 2021

The last day to register and book a seat is August 28, 2021

The last day to register for admissions was August 10, 2021

BSEB has also informed the education institutes that they will have to update the list every day. Educational institutes have to enter details of the registration list on www.ofssbihar.in. Candidates who do not find their name in the first list will be given chance to select a different option.

Candidates can also change their preferences by August 24. The official notification reads that in case the candidate feels any difficulty, they may call on 0612-2230009. Candidates should also know that the final list will be prepared on the basis of a number of rounds.

Here is the direct link to the notification.

In order to register themselves, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. It has been said in the notice that candidates do not have to pay the application fee. Only an admission fee will be charged. Candidates can choose a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 options on the OFSS Portal.

BSEB Releases Notification For Matric Exam 2023

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had released the dates to apply for Matric Examination 2023, session 2022-23. The last date for Class 9 students to register for the Board exam is August 31, 2021. The school head has to make sure that BSEB Matric registration of all students studying in Class 9 should be done on the official website. The official website is http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.