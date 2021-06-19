Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check BSEB 10th, 12th Results

Bihar Board compartment result 2021 has been declared for class 10th and 12th students. The BSEB compartmental results 2021 can be checked by visiting the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB has decided to promote all students who had registered for the compartment exam by awarding them grace marks.

How to check BSEB Compartment Result 2021

Visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Compartment Result link

Key in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your BSEB Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021

A total of 10.4 lakh students passed in the Bihar Board class 12 (intermediate) exam making the pass per cent of 78.26. A total of 12.93 lakh students had passed the matric exam making the pass per cent of 78.71. The decision to promote the students will benefit a total of 97, 474 students of intermediate (class 12) and 12136 students of matric (class 10). As per the data shared by the Bihar Board, out of the total 97,474 students, 53, 939 students are from the arts stream, 1814 students are from the commerce stream, 41,691 are from the science stream while 30 are of the vocational stream.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021

The promotion of 218790 (2.18 lakh) students will increase the overall pass percentage of both, class 10th and class 12th result 2021. The pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 was 78.26% which has increased to 85.53% now. The pass percentage of the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2021 was 78.71, which has increased to 85.5% now.