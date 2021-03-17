Bihar Board DElEd 2021 Exam Date: BSEB DElEd Special Exam 2020 Schedule Released

Bihar School Examination Board has released the schedule for conducting the D.El.Ed. special exam 2020. The schedule was released today, March 17. According to the schedule, BSEB D.El.Ed special exam 2020 will be held from April 6 to 10. BSEB conducts the special exam for students of affiliated private training college in revised session and those who could not appear in the 2017-19 exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 17 to 21, 2021 but had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Now the exam will be held from April 6 to 10. The date sheet for the exam has been provided below.

The Bihar Board D.El.Ed. special exam 2020 will be held in two shifts. The exam will be held in various centres across Patna. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB DElEd Special Exam 2020 Date Sheet

BSEB D.El.Ed special exam admit card will be released on March 24. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. Principals of universities will be able to download it using their User ID and password that was provided by the board. They will have to sign and stamp the admit card and give it to the candidate.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

