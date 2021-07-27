Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022 For Matric & Inter To Be Released Tomorrow, See Details

Bihar Board dummy admit card 2022: Bihar School Examination Board is gearing up to release dummy registration cards for Board Exams 2022. The dummy registration cards will be released on Wednesday, 28th July 2021. It will be released for both matric as well as inter students. BSEB matric dummy admit card 2022 will be uploaded along with Bihar inter dummy admit card on the Board's website on July 28 and students will be able to download the same till August 5, 2021. Students should make sure to download on or before August 5 as the portal will be closed post-deadline. Earlier, the Board had extended the registration deadline. Students who registered themselves during the extension period will get their dummy admit cards on August 6.

BSEB Matric and Inter dummy admit card: Websites to check

BSEB Inter dummy admit card will be uploaded on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB matric dummy registration card will be uploaded on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to apply for correction

Students, as well as school principals, can download the admit cards. In case of any difficulty in downloading the cards, students can reach out to their respective schools. Bihar Board releases dummy admit cards and registration cards every year. It is released before the exams just to make sure that there are no typos or mistakes. This is done in order to publish the error-free final version of admit cards. The website also allows students to raise requests for correcting the details if the details mentioned are not correct. The Board said, "If a student finds any mistake in his or her name, parents’ name, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, gender, or subject, he/she can apply for correction through the school principal."

BSEB extended application window

In a recent development, BSEB extended the application window for next year’s final exams. Students who wish to and are eligible to appear for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams in the year 2022 but due to any reason were unable to submit the exam forms on time can do it now. They have been given time to submit their forms till August 1, 2021. However, these candidates will be charged a late fee.