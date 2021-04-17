Bihar Board Exam 2021: Check Last Date For Class 10 Scrutiny Application

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to close the Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny registration application on April 17, 2021. Students who want to get their papers rechecked have the last chance today to register for the Class 10 Scrutiny application. They can do so by going to the official BSEB website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Here are detailed steps on how to register for the Class 10 scrutiny application.

Bihar Board Exam 2021 Class 10 Scrutiny Application Last Date

As April 17 is the last date of registering for the scrutiny application, we have compiled a step by step guide on how to register for the Class 10 scrutiny application process. This application is for the Class 10 Board results that were declared on April 5, 2021. Students who are dissatisfied with their score have the last chance to apply for a recheck. Check out the steps below to apply for the Class 10 Scrutiny application.

How to Apply for BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021?

Visit the official website of the BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage of the BSEB website, you will see the option 'Matric Scrutiny Registration'. Click on the link

A new page will open with a form for Scrutiny registration.

Fill in your personal details accurately on the BSEB Matric Scrutiny form and click on 'Submit'

Pay the application fee of Rs. 70 with the available payment methods i.e: Debit card, Credit card, or net banking.

Wait for your Scrutiny results to be released.

BSEB has already announced the Class 10 results on April 5. A total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams which included 8,29,278 girls and 8,24,893 boys. A total of 12,93,054 students passed the Bihar Board class 10th exam. The BSEB has made online Scrutiny or rechecking facility available for Class 10 Board exam results for students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can follow the above-given steps to register themselves for scrutiny application. The scrutiny application was started by BSEB on April 11 with April 17 as the last date to register. Stay tuned for more Bihar Board Class 10 news and other exam updates.

