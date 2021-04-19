Bihar Board Exam Postponed For Class 10, 12 Compartmental Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid the recent COVID-19 cases surge in India, the Bihar Board has announced the postponement of the BSEB Class 10 compartmental exam along with the BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam. Furthermore, D.El.Ed exams 2021 postponement has also been given a go-ahead. All three of these exams were previously scheduled to commence in April 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the Bihar Board exam postponed and its status going forward.

Bihar Board Exam Postponed

While BSEB Class 10 compartmental exam was originally scheduled to begin on May 5th, BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam was to commence from April 29, 2021. Both students and parents had previously expressed their concerns about important exams being held amidst the pandemic and had petitioned for its postponement. #Cancelboards2021 had been consistently trending on Twitter that caught the attention of many politicians, who further supported the movement.

After much consideration, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday, April 18 to shut down all the educational bodies in the state till May 15, 2021. Furthermore, the news of BSEB exam postponed had been declared along with a direct order for all schools and universities to sit out their exam dates until further notice. Please note that the revised exam dates haven't been revealed yet. Hence, students are advised to regularly keep tabs on the official website of BSEB where the D.El.Ed and BSEB exam postponed dates will be announced anytime.

Please note that the BSEB class 10 and 12 compartmental exams are held for students who had failed to secure passing marks for the final board exams. Students who couldn't appear for the Bihar board exams at the time it was conducted for whatsoever reasons will be able to appear for them at a later date as well. Bihar Board is the first board in the country to have conducted class 10 and 12 exams this year.

As reported on Sunday, 18 April, Bihar has recorded a total of 8,690 COVID-19 cases in a single day. In total, 2,73,802 cases have been recorded all over India. As a result, many important exams have been declared cancelled or postponed, including the Bihar Board exam.

Image Source: Shutterstock