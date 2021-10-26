Bihar Board Exams 2022: Deadline To Make Corrections In Matric Dummy Admit Card Extended

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notice regarding the dummy admit cards. BSEB has extended the deadline to make corrections in the Bihar Board matric dummy admit card 2022. The board released the matric dummy admit card on October 12, 2021. The last date to make corrections to it was October 27. However, BSEB has now extended the deadline till November 1.

Candidates who have registered for the BSEB matric exams 2022 can download their dummy admit card till November 1, 2021. The admit cards will be available on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who find any error in the spellings of their names, parents' names or category, gender, subject, the photo can request their school principals to apply for corrections in the admit card.

BSEB extends the deadline to register for matric exams 2022

BSEB has also extended the deadline to register for the Bihar Board matric exams. Candidates who will register for the matric exams between October 25 and 28 will get their dummy to admit cards online on October 29. They will have to check and apply for rectification of any errors till November 1. BSEB has also sent SMS regarding the same on the registered mobile numbers of the candidates.

How to download BSEB matric dummy admit card 2022