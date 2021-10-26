Last Updated:

Bihar Board Exams 2022: Deadline To Make Corrections In Matric Dummy Admit Card Extended

Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB has extended the deadline to make corrections in the matric dummy admit cards 2022 till Nov 1. Registration deadline also extended.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board matric

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notice regarding the dummy admit cards. BSEB has extended the deadline to make corrections in the Bihar Board matric dummy admit card 2022. The board released the matric dummy admit card on October 12, 2021. The last date to make corrections to it was October 27. However, BSEB has now extended the deadline till November 1. 

Candidates who have registered for the BSEB matric exams 2022 can download their dummy admit card till November 1, 2021. The admit cards will be available on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who find any error in the spellings of their names, parents' names or category, gender, subject, the photo can request their school principals to apply for corrections in the admit card.

BSEB extends the deadline to register for matric exams 2022

BSEB has also extended the deadline to register for the Bihar Board matric exams. Candidates who will register for the matric exams between October 25 and 28 will get their dummy to admit cards online on October 29. They will have to check and apply for rectification of any errors till November 1. BSEB has also sent SMS regarding the same on the registered mobile numbers of the candidates.

How to download BSEB matric dummy admit card 2022

  • Go to biharboardonline.com, the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board.
  • Go to the home page's 'Latest Updates' section and click on the required links.
  • Alternatively, you can go straight to the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 10th and BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 12th direct links.
  • To log in, enter your username, password, and security pin.
  • Review and download the Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card for the year 2021.
  • Correct any inaccuracies in details before submitting online.
READ | BSEB 12th Sent up Exam: Bihar Board announces exam date; here's all you need to know
READ | BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 released; Check how to download & make corrections
READ | BSEB 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Deadline to register for matric, inter exam extended
READ | BSEB extends deadline to apply for Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, check details
READ | BSEB D.El.Ed 2019-21 exam for 2nd year students to begin on Nov 24, admit cards out
Tags: Bihar Board, BSEB, BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND