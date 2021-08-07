Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: Check Official Notification For BSEB 12th Admission

Bihar Secondary Education Board has released notification related to Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021. The BSEB inter admissions 2021 notification gives important information regarding online enrollment in Intermediate class during the session 2021-2023. It is for the students who have passed the 10th examination of ICSE and CBSE board. BSEB gave this information through a tweet. Candidates can click on the link for detailed information about BSEB intermediate admissions 2021.

ICSE एवं CBSE बोर्ड की 10वीं परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को सत्र 2021-2023 के दौरान इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा में ऑनलाइन नामांकन के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना।



विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए लिंक को क्लिक करें: https://t.co/ZnD4acGYZP — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 7, 2021

This notification has been specially issued after CBSE result and ICSE result 2021 for class 10th students. As the results have been declared recently, students of these two Boards have been given time to register themselves. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to Bihar Board need to register themselves.

BSEB Inter admission: Important Dates

Bihar board intermediate admission the last date has been extended till August 10, 2021

Earlier, BSEB OFSS registration last date was August 4, 2021

The registration form was opened on July 19, 2021

Bihar Board OFSS Registration: Points to remember

Candidates are advised to apply only after reading the full notification on the official website

The common prospectus can be downloaded from the official website www.ofssbihar.in

If a candidate makes any mistake while applying, he/she will be responsible for it

Bihar School Examination Board had issued a notification regarding intermediate admissions on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 as well. The notification informed that the last date to apply for taking admissions to Class 12 has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was August 4, which has now been extended till August 10, 2021. BSEB informed this through a tweet. The tweet reads, "For the session 2021-2023, the date has been extended from 04.08.2021 to 10.08.2021 by the students to apply online for enrollment in Intermediate class in the educational institutions of the state. Click on the link for detailed information". Here is the direct link to the official notification.