Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: OFSS Class 11 Admission Deadline Extended Till July 3

Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to register for BSEB intermediate admissions. Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam can register for the class 11 admissions. Earlier, the registration deadline was June 29. The deadline has been extended till July 3.

Bihar Board 11th Admissions 2021

The common prospectus for BSEB class 11 admission was released on June 17. The Bihar class 11 admission form is available on the official website https://www.ofssbihar.in/. The application fee is Rs 300. Students can fill in their roll number, date of birth, and upload their class 10th mark sheets, passport size photo and enter their active mobile number and email ID while filling the application form.

Last week, BSEB has released and uploaded the list of colleges and seat details for class 11 admissions. The list includes available seats in affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type. The same can be assessed from the official website- ofss.in.

सत्र 2021-2023 के लिए इण्टरमीडिएट कक्षा में बिहार के शिक्षण संस्थानों में नामांकन हेतु विद्यार्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए तिथि को दिनांक 29.06.2021 से 03.07.2021 तक विस्तारित किया गया है।



विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए लिंक खोलें :https://t.co/3NwkNdwwaZ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 28, 2021

How to register for Bihar OFSS 11th admissions

Visit the official website- www.ofssbihar.in

Click on the class 11 admission 2021 link

Key in the required details to register online

Provide a valid phone number and email address

Login using the credentials

Fill in the form

Choose the college/ school and stream

Pay the application fee and submit

Sahaj Suvidha Kendra

Students who do not have a computer or are unable to fill the form online can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra set up by the Bihar government. There are a total of 6102 Suvidha Kendras spread across all districts of Bihar where students can go and get their online forms filled. The list of Kendras and their locations is available on the BSEB OFSS website.