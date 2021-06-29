Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: OFSS Class 11 Admission Deadline Extended Till July 3

Bihar Board inter admissions 2021: OFSS class 11 admission deadline has been extended till July 3. Candidates who have passed class 10th can register online.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board inter admissions 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to register for BSEB intermediate admissions. Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam can register for the class 11 admissions. Earlier, the registration deadline was June 29. The deadline has been extended till July 3.

Read official notice here

Bihar Board 11th Admissions 2021

The common prospectus for BSEB class 11 admission was released on June 17. The Bihar class 11 admission form is available on the official website https://www.ofssbihar.in/. The application fee is Rs 300. Students can fill in their roll number, date of birth, and upload their class 10th mark sheets, passport size photo and enter their active mobile number and email ID while filling the application form.

Last week, BSEB has released and uploaded the list of colleges and seat details for class 11 admissions. The list includes available seats in affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type. The same can be assessed from the official website- ofss.in.

READ | BSEB STET Result declared for Science, Sanskrit & Urdu, here's how to check

How to register for Bihar OFSS 11th admissions 

  • Visit the official website- www.ofssbihar.in
  • Click on the class 11 admission 2021 link 
  • Key in the required details to register online
  • Provide a valid phone number and email address
  • Login using the credentials
  • Fill in the form
  • Choose the college/ school and stream
  • Pay the application fee and submit 

Sahaj Suvidha Kendra

Students who do not have a computer or are unable to fill the form online can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra set up by the Bihar government. There are a total of 6102 Suvidha Kendras spread across all districts of Bihar where students can go and get their online forms filled. The list of Kendras and their locations is available on the BSEB OFSS website.

READ | OFSS Bihar Admission 2021: List of colleges and schools released, see direct link here

READ | Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2021 for class 11 to begin on June 19 on BSEB OFSS portal
READ | BSEB OFSS 11th Admissions 2021: Bihar Board class 11 registration begins today
First Published:
COMMENT