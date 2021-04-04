Bihar Board Inter Compartmental & Special Exam 2021: Who Can Apply? See Full Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam from April 29 to May 5, 2021. The online registration process for the class 12th Compartment and Special Exam will begin on April 5. The last date to apply is April 10. The students who have failed in one or two subjects can register to appear for the compartment exam on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Read on to know full details about the registration process, who can apply, and the application fee for BSEB Inter Compartmental-cum-special Exam 2021.

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2021: Who can apply?

Students who have failed in one or two subjects in the Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 can appear for the compartmental exam. They will not have to take the practical exam again. Students who failed in one or two subjects in the intermediate exam 2020 will also get another opportunity to appear for the compartmental exam. If the student has failed in any of the sections among NRB and MB (50+50=100), he/she will have to appear for both NRB and MB section again, Students of the 2020 batch do not have to appear for the practical exam again. Their marks obtained in the practical exam 2020 will be carried forward. Students who have passed the sent-up exam 2021 but could not appear for the main board exam due to the carelessness of the school administration in the registration process will get a chance to appear for the special exam. Such students will be treated as special cases and practical exams for them will also be conducted. Students whose registration form had errors in particulars including subject, gender, photo, etc., and could not appear for the main exam due to incorrect or invalid forms will also be able to appear for the special exam. They will have to fill the application form correctly with the help of their school authority. Practical exams for such students will also be conducted and it will be mandatory to appear in the practical exams. Students who were absent in their annual intermediate exams will not be able to appear in the compartmental or special exam.

BSEB inter compartmental-cum-special exam 2021: Application Fee

Students who will appear for the special exam for all the subjects will have to pay Rs 1220 as the application fee.

Vocational stream students who will appear for the special exam for all subjects will have to pay Rs 1570.

Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational students who will appear for the compartmental exam for one or two subjects will have to pay Rs 808.

How to register for Bihar intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam 2021