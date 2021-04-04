Bihar Board Inter Compartmental & Special Exam 2021: Who Can Apply? See Full Details Here

Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB 12th inter result 2021 expected to be declared in a week
Bihar Board class 12 compartment exam (Image Credit: BSEB)
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam from April 29 to May 5, 2021. The online registration process for the class 12th Compartment and Special Exam will begin on April 5. The last date to apply is April 10. The students who have failed in one or two subjects can register to appear for the compartment exam on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Read on to know full details about the registration process, who can apply, and the application fee for BSEB Inter Compartmental-cum-special Exam 2021.