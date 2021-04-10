Bihar Board Matric Compartmental And Special Exam 2021: Registration Begins On April 12

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the online registration process for class 10th compartmental-cum-special exam 2021 on April 12. Students who have failed in one or two papers can register for the BSEB matric compartmental exam 2021. School headmasters can register their students for the exam from April 12 to 16 by visiting the official website- biharboard.online.

Candidates who register for the BSEB compartmental or special exam will have to pay the registration fee online on or before April 16. Regular, private and ex-students will get a total of three opportunities to pass in the subjects. The first exam will be held in the year 2021, the second attempt will be given in the annual matric exam for sessions 2021-22 that will be held in the year 2022 while the third chance will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022.

Candidates who had failed in one or two subjects in the annual matric exam 2019 and appeared in the matric compartmental exam 2020 but failed again will also get another chance to appear in the exam this year. BSEB could not conduct the compartmental exam last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, they can register again to appear for this year's compartmental exam.

BSEB Matric special exam

Bihar School Examination Board will conduct a special exam for all subjects for candidates who could not appear for the annual matric exam 2021 due to the carelessness of the school authority in filling or submitting the forms. Such students will have to reach out to their registered schools to fill the BSEB matric special exam 2021. Only the BSEB affiliated schools can register for the exams.

Click here for more details.

BSEB matric compartmental-cum-special exam fee

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.