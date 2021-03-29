Bihar Board Matric Results 2021 Latest Update: BSEB Matric Topper Verification After Mar31

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th result preparation is in full swing. BSEB will declare the class 10th results 2021 in the first week of April. BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of the 16.8 lakh candidates. The compilation of scores is underway and will soon be completed. As per the official sources, BSEB will prepare the rank-wise list of top-10 rank holders and call them for the topper-verification process after March 31.

BSEB Topper Verification Process

BSEB conducts a topper-verification process of candidates who are ranked from 1st to 10th. The topper-verification process is done before, both, class 10th and 12th results, since 2017. In this process, the toppers are called to the BSEB office in Patna, and a panel of subject experts interview them regarding the questions that were asked in the board exams. They are also asked to write some answers in front of the panel so that their handwriting can be matched. The results will be declared two days after the completion of toppers' verification.

Where to check BSEB Matric Results 2021

BSEB class 10th results will be declared online. Candidates will be able to check their results and download their mark sheet from the following websites: onlinebseb.in; biharboardonline.com; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; biharboard.online; biharboard.ac.in. The class 10th/ matric scorecards can be downloaded by following the steps given below:

How to check Bihar Board class 10th results 2021