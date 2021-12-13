Bihar BSSC 1st Inter Level Exam 2014 Counselling Postponed, Check Full Details Here

BSSC Counselling: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification informing candidates that the counselling for the Bihar 1st inter-level combined competitive exam 2014 has been postponed following orders from the Patna High Court. The exam was scheduled to be held from December 14 to December 24 at AN College, Patna.

The commission has not released the new date of counseling, but soon the students will be informed about it through a notice on the official website, said BSSC. Earlier, on December 4, the Commission announced the names of the candidates who had been found successful in participating in the counselling process, and on December 7, the commission informed the selected candidates about the counselling procedure, which includes the schedule and documents required. According to reports and data, in September, BSSC allowed 1,218 more candidates for Bihar 1st inter level exam 2014.

BSSC Official Notice

According to notofcation issued by BSSC, "The counseling/document verification is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 24 in two shifts — at 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 14410 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling round".

BSSC Counselling: Here's How to Download Counseling Schedule

Step 1: To download the counselling schedule, open the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, select the appropriate counselling schedule by clicking on it.

Step 3: Now, the schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image